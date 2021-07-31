Juventus could reportedly battle Liverpool for EPL midfielder

Although Juventus are mainly interested in signing Manuel Locatelli and Miralem Pjanic this summer, emerging reports continue to link the club with other midfielders.

The latest name on the list is Youri Tielemans, who currently plays for Leicester City in the English Premier League.

According to Calciomercato, the Foxes have no intention of allowing their Belgian star to leave the club this summer, but the Bianconeri are still hoping to keep their chances alive.

The Old Lady has been chasing the 24-year-old for quiet some time now, and he’s yet to start negotiating with his club for a contract renewal.

The former Monaco man joined the 2016 EPL champions two years ago for a transfer fee worth 45 million euros, and his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

However, his valuation is considered to be even higher at the moment following two impressive seasons in England.

Moreover, the report adds that Liverpool are also on the player’s tracks, which would complicate matters further for the Italians.

With Juventus struggling to finalize a transfer for Locatelli – who’s been heavily linked with the club for several months – it’s incredibly hard to imagine that they would be able to seal a deal for Tielemans – especially in the presence of rich English competitors.

The Belgium international has thus far made 108 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists for his teammates.