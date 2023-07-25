While the club’s transfer campaign has been relatively slow thus far, many things could change at Juventus between now and the end of the season.

This includes the presence of some club’s star players, and Federico Chiesa is no exception.

The 25-year-old remains a fan favorite amongst the Old Lady’s supporters but has been struggling to fit in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation following his return from a lengthy layoff.

Nonetheless, the winger’s departure would command a hefty figure which should be enough to finance a few market operations.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus could be vying for the signature of Rayan Cherki, especially if Chiesa were to leave the club.

The 19-year-old is a youth product of Olympique Lyonnais who has been part of the first team since 2020. His current contract runs until 2025.

Last season, he cemented himself as a pillar at the French club, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances.

Cherki has been one of the most touted youngsters in European football in recent years. He can play either as an attacking midfielder or a winger.

As the source explains, Juventus haven’t just inquired about the player, but have been closely tracking his development. Though, the Italians are yet to make a concrete offer.

But it could all change if Chiesa were to receive a lucrative offer from the Premier League, promoting a domino effect that would lead to the arrival of a replacement at Continassa.