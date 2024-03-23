Juventus are desperate to renew the contract of Federico Chiesa, even if they have to settle for a short-term solution.

Despite his dipping form, the Italian remains one of the club’s biggest assets. The directors would loathe the prospect of losing his services for free in 2025.

However, the hierarchy has been struggling to make progress on the renewal front, leaving his future up in the air.

Many observers believe that the Bianconeri could be forced to sell the Euro 2020 winner for a relatively low sum this summer if they fail to secure an agreement with the player’s entourage.

So as La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, Juventus are determined to find a solution to avoid this undesired scenario.

The pink newspaper believes that the two parties could be willing to delay the problem by signing a one-year extension, effectively pushing back the deadline from 2025 to 2026.

While this might not be an ideal solution by any means, it would at least buy the club some time and secure Chiesa’s services for the FIFA Club World Cup which will be held between June and July 2025.

On another note, the source reveals that the club is simultaneously working on galvanizing the wing department by adding one or two signings.

As we reported this morning, the revitalized Mason Greenwood has emerged as a new transfer target for the club.

On the other hand, Felipe Anderson has been on the club’s shortlist for quite some time.

The 30-year-old’s contract with Lazio will expire at the end of the season, so Juventus would like to pounce on the opportunity and secure his services on a free transfer.

But first, the club must ensure qualification for the next edition of the Champions League which would yield the required funds.