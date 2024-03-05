Juventus could reportedly turn their attention to Lazar Samardzic as their task to sign Teun Koopmeiners is becoming increasingly daunting.

The Bianconeri have long identified the Atalanta star as the primary target to enhance the middle of the park for next season.

But as Tuttosport explains, finding an agreement with La Dea won’t be easy for the Old Lady.

As the source explains, the Orobici now value the Dutchman at 60 million euros, a figure that Juve are highly unlikely to splash.

Moreover, Atalanta feel they can afford to reject offers for the 26-year-old if they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men currently sit sixth in the table, but finishing fifth could prove sufficient if Serie A were to earn an additional spot based on the league’s coefficient points.

Therefore, Juventus could revive their interest in Samardzic.

The 22-year-old was on the cusp of joining Inter last summer. He was also a prime candidate to sign for Napoli in January.

Yet, the midfielder remains at Udinese who are currently embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

The Serbia international looks destined to leave the Friulian club at the end of the season, but the Turin-based newspaper believes that his future is intertwined with Carlos Alcaraz.

In other words, there’s only a place for one of them at Continassa next season.

The Argentine joined Juventus on loan from Southampton in January. The Bianconeri have the option to buy him for 50 million euros.

While they certainly won’t spend this hefty figure on the 21-year-old, the Italians could negotiate new terms with the English club if the young player manages to impress between now and the end of the season.