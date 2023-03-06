Juventus could return for Donnarumma in the summer

Juventus were expected to sign Gigi Donnarumma when his contract at AC Milan expired and he was leaving them.

However, Max Allegri returned to the club and chose to keep faith with the current number one Wojciech Szczesny.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed relying on the Pole, but he could be off in the summer, with recent reports linking him with a move to Tottenham.

Even if he does not move to the Premier League side, there is no guarantee that he will stay with Juve in the long term.

Because of this, a report on Tuttojuve reveals that the black and whites are targeting a replacement already and one of them is Donnarumma.

The report claims the PSG shot-stopper has returned to their radar and they will try to lure him back to Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Signing Donnarumma now would be almost impossible because he plays for one of the richest clubs in the world.

At PSG, he is guaranteed to earn more money than Juve will pay him and the French club is also dominating their league, guaranteeing him trophies every season.

We are also one of the biggest clubs in the world, so we can try to add Donnarumma to our squad. If it fails, we could look elsewhere.