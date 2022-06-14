suarez
Juventus could return for South American striker this summer

June 14, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus attempted to sign Luis Suarez in the summer of 2020 when Andrea Pirlo was made the club’s manager.

Suarez was leaving Barcelona at the time after the Catalans declared him surplus to requirements.

He needed to pass an Italian language test and did, but it was deemed fraudulent and Juve moved on to add Alvaro Morata to their squad instead.

Suarez has spent the last two seasons at Atletico Madrid, but he would be a free agent this summer.

Juve has now been linked with a move for him again as they look for a new attacker.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims the Bianconeri could move for him again as an experienced deputy for Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Suarez has been an accomplished striker in Europe and he even won a league title when he left Barcelona for Atleti.

However, he is already 35 and is probably closer to retiring from the game than we know.

The striker will have a very limited impact on our team even if he makes the move across as a free agent.

It is much better for us to sign Alvaro Morata again or find a much younger striker to add to the group.

