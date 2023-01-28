Juventus could return to 4-3-3 after latest fitness update

Juventus has been handed a major fitness boost ahead of their match against Monza, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic now available.

Leonardo Bonucci is also back in training and Max Allegri now has his fittest squad since the start of this season.

This gives the gaffer a chance to be tactically flexible and a report on Il Bianconero reveals he could now use a 4-3-3 formation.

The formation has been the Bianconeri manager’s favourite over the years and now that he has a very healthy squad, he can return to it and find success.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the finest managers in the league and has struggled in the last two terms because of the players at his disposal.

Now that he has more men back on the field, we expect the gaffer to begin to win even more matches.

Pogba will be like a new signing for us and we expect more goals from Vlahovic now he has gotten over the persistent injury that has plagued him in the last few months.

But we must give both players time to find some rhythm on the pitch before they start doing well, considering how long they have been on the sidelines.