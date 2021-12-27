Milik
Transfer News

Juventus could return to an old target to solve their goal-scoring problems

December 27, 2021 - 7:30 pm

Sport Mediaset via Tuttomercatoweb has brought back the links between Arkadiusz Milik and Juventus.

The striker was on the radar of the Bianconeri for several seasons before joining Olympique Marseille on loan from Napoli.

He remains on their radar and the need to sign another striker next month has made him a target.

The report says the Bianconeri could move for him in the winter as they struggle to sign their other targets.

Milik is one of the best players Juve can sign and the Pole enjoyed his spell in Serie A.

However, signing a player that is owned by Napoli would be tricky as the Partenopei would demand top dollar to release him.

Milik has been on Juventus’ radar before and that is because the Bianconeri believe he is good enough to score goals for them.

He hasn’t been on his best form in France this season and that might be because he is in a new competition.

Max Allegri needs a goal-scorer he can trust to add to his current options and if he considers Milik good enough, Juve should look to sign him.

It remains unclear if Marseille would end his loan deal next month so he can make the move to Juve or they would force him to stay until the end of the season.

