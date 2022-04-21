Juventus could return to another former manager to replace Allegri

Juventus has had different managers in each of the last three seasons, and Max Allegri is also struggling to keep his job.

The 54-year-old was the manager of the Bianconeri between 2014 and 2019, and he won five consecutive league titles at the helm.

That success means he remains one of the finest managers the Bianconeri have had, and they turned to him in the summer after a poor 2020/2021 season under Andrea Pirlo.

His return hasn’t been as good as most people expected, and Juve’s recent draw against Bologna saw some of the club’s fans to call for his sacking.

The Bianconeri will finish this season trophyless if they cannot beat Inter Milan in the final of the Coppa Italia next month, and that will make more fans clamour for his removal.

Calciomercato is now claiming they have a replacement lined up already. It says the Bianconeri will bring Antonio Conte back to the club if they end their relationship with Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Conte fell out with the Juve board before he left the club, and there has been bad blood between him and the Juve executives since he left the Allianz Stadium.

He also seems to enjoy life at Tottenham. All this make it hard to believe Conte will want a return to Juve as soon as in the summer.