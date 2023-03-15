In the last few months, many whispers around Turin have been predicting a future for Dusan Vlahovic away from Juventus.

The Bianconeri invested heavily to bring in the bomber from Fiorentina last year, but he hasn’t been able to consistently perform at the highest level this term.

Moreover, an emerging report now claims that the club’s management could return to a longtime transfer target as a potential replacement for the Serbian, if the latter decides to take services elsewhere.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the hierarchy still likes Gianluca Scamacca who currently plies his trade at West Ham.

The centre forward spent his formative years at the youth ranks of Lazio, Roma and PSV Eindhoven. He then made his return to Italian football through the gates of Sassuolo.

On the back of an impressive campaign at the Mapei Stadium, he earned a switch to East London, but he hasn’t been starting on a regular basis.

This season, Scamacca has collected seven goals from 26 appearances, mostly coming from the bench. His contract with the Hammers runs until 2027

Nonetheless, the 24-year-old still has admirers in Italy, including Juventus and Inter, but the player himself is said to be a childhood Bianconeri supporter.