Even prior to Paul Pogba’s injury, Juventus were already looking to sign another midfielder this summer, particularly one who can serve as a deep-lying playmaker. So with the Frenchman now out for several months, the Bianconeri are now in a dire need for reinforcement.

In recent weeks, Leandro Paredes has apparently been the favorite target for Federico Cherubini and company.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are struggling to find an agreement with Paris Saint Germain regarding the Argentine’s transfer.

The 27-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, hence, the Italians don’t intend to splash a large sum for his services.

But as the source explains, the Old Lady has identified an alternative in the form of an old servant. We’re talking about Miralem Pjanic who remains unsettled at Barcelona.

The Bosnian found great success during this time in Turin between 2016 and 2020 before joining the Blaugrana on an exchange deal that saw Arthur moving in the opposite direction.

However, the 32-year-old’s time at the Camp Nou has been miserable thus far. He became an afterthought during his first campaign under Ronald Koeman and then joined Besiktas on loan.

While Pjanic is surely receiving a much better treatment with Xavi in charge, his future at Barcelona remains far from guaranteed, especially amidst the club’s urgent need to downsize the squad.

But whether Juventus should pounce on the opportunity or not is another debate. Pjanic was already showing signs of slowing down during his final campaign at the Allianz Stadium, and has been on the decline ever since.

Perhaps Allegri will find a way to revive his playing career, but at this point, betting on the Bosnian would be a major risk.