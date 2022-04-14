Juventus could revert to this formation for their game against Bologna

Juventus will face Bologna next in Serie A in their latest must-win match as the season draws to a close.

This campaign has not been as successful as their fans would want, but they have the chance to end it on a high by winning the Coppa Italia and finishing inside the top four.

The Bianconeri know their next few matches have to end in wins if they are serious about achieving their goals, and it starts with the game against Bologna.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Alvaro Morata will return to the starting XI after missing the game against Cagliari for accumulated yellow cards.

His return gives Max Allegri an opportunity to make alterations to his team’s formation and the report claims they might play in a 4-3-3.

That will see Morata and Paulo Dybala play on either side of Dusan Vlahovic in a front-three.

Juve FC Says

The game against I Veltri is important for us and our players will know about this ahead of it.

A win will continue to separate us from AS Roma and the other clubs chasing us down from behind.

Morata is also playing for his Bianconeri future and he would look to get a goal on his return to the starting XI.