Due to a positive anti-doping test, Paul Pogba might have played his final game in what was a miserable second stint at Juventus.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could resort to the transfer market in January seeking a replacement.

According to Football Insider, Juventus could consider a swoop for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Italian giants have been linked with the Ghanaian last summer, but a transfer never materialized.

As the source explains, the 30-year-old would be willing to leave the Gunners in the winter if he ends up losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting formation for good.

The North Londoners spent 105 million pounds to sign Declan Rice last summer. The England international swiftly cemented himself as a regular starter, usurping Partey in the pecking order.

The former Atletico Madrid played at right-back earlier this season, but Ben White remains Arteta’s natural choice for the role.

The Ghana international has thus far made three appearances this season, but is currently out with a groin injury. The source doesn’t expect him to return before the next international break in October.

But in the meantime, Juventus will await the results of Pogba’s counter-analysis before making their next move.

If it confirms the result of the initial test, the Bianconeri could opt to terminate the midfielder’s contract and rid themselves of his hefty wages.