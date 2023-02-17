Juventus could sack Allegri if Juventus exits the Europa League

Max Allegri’s future has hardly been safe for much of this season as his team’s performance continues to fluctuate.

The gaffer returned to the club last season, but he probably will feel he shouldn’t have as his team struggles.

After a dismal Champions League campaign, Juve started their Europa League term with a 1-1 draw against Nantes last night.

That result means the Bianconeri could struggle to reach the next round of the competition and must win in France to advance.

Nantes is one of the easiest draws Juve could have gotten and fans will not understand if the Ligue 1 side eliminates the Bianconeri.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve could fire Allegri if they have a bad campaign in the Europa League.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return has been poor so far and he must win a trophy this season to show it was worth it.

It is normal to be eliminated from the Europa League, but it should be by a team stronger than Nantes.

If we cannot beat the Ligue 1 side, Allegri should leave because we have lost against too many poor opponents this term.

However, as we struggle with off-field problems, he is probably the best man for the job for now, at least until the end of the season.