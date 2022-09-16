Juventus could sack Allegri’s staff instead of him

Juventus is facing calls to sack Max Allegri after their dismal start to this season, but it is not a simple decision.

After working with two other managers, the Bianconeri brought him back as their boss in the last campaign.

Having been successful in his first spell as its manager, the club expects more of the same, but things are not going to plan.

They finished the last campaign trophyless, and that could be the case again in this one.

They have won none of their last four competitive games, and the latest blow is a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Benfica.

The loss was hard to take, and some of the club’s fans want them to sack Allegri.

However, a report on Football Italia says that will be too expensive, considering that he makes 9m euros per season at the Allianz Stadium now.

Instead, the Bianconeri is considering replacing some of his backroom staff, starting with the fitness coaches.

Juve FC Says

Allegri signed a bumper deal when he returned, and you cannot blame the club for that, considering that he was successful during his first spell.

However, failing to beat the likes of Sampdoria and Salernitana in this campaign is terrible, and he has to resign or get sacked.