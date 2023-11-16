Juventus desperately needs new midfielders and wants to add at least one to their squad in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri are keen to fill that role after losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Several top players are on their shopping list, but making a good signing in January without spending much money is challenging.

Juve has a much-publicised financial problem and could do very little in the last transfer window.

The Bianconeri are challenging for the Serie A title and want to take advantage of every opportunity to strengthen their squad in the next transfer window.

Because of this, Max Allegri’s men are looking to cash in on one player and bolster their squad further.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve will sell Samuel Iling-Junior and use the money to fund a big-money move for Atletico de Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

He is their first choice now, and Atleti will only allow him to leave if the Bianconeri pay a significant amount.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is struggling to play for us and the emergence of Andrea Cambiaso makes it harder for him to get game time.

The smart thing would be to offload him while we can and January might be a good time.