Juventus could sacrifice Kulusevski to land one of three strikers

This season, Dejan Kulusevski has been struggling for form and playing time. The youngster’s only memorable contribution thus far this season was his late winner against Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia.

The Sweden international has thus far failed to earn a starting role in Max Allegri’s scheme – even at a time when the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala were out with injuries.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus could end up sacrificing their young winger in favor of landing Dusan Vlahovic.

The Fiorentina bomber represents the priority of the Old Lady’s management, but his arrival surely wouldn’t come cheap.

Therefore, the report claims that the Bianconeri value Kulusevski at 40 million euros, and would be happy to re-invest such figure on the Serbian center forward.

However, the source believes that Vlahovic isn’t the only name on the club’s shortlist, as Federico Cherubini and company have identified two other strikers as alternatives.

The men in question are River Plate’s rising star Julian Alvarez and Benfica’s 22-year-old center forward Darwin Nunez.

At the age of 21, Kulusevski represents a headache for the club. The player can end up blossoming somewhere else, leaving the management to regret his sale.

But on the other hand, if he sticks around for too long without fulfilling his promise, Juventus will find it hard to recuperate their initial investment.

However, one thing is for sure, the Old Lady is desperate for a new quality bomber, which could be more than enough to justify such sacrifice.