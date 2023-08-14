In what could be a late-summer coup, Juventus are looking to poach the services of Sassuolo captain Domenico Berardi.

As we reported yesterday, the Bianconeri are back on the winger’s pursuit, offering the services of Matias Soulé as an exchange pawn.

This morning, more sources are confirming the Old Lady’s interest in the 29-year-old, including La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi.

However, the reporter claims that Sassuolo may not be too interested in the services of the young Argentine.

Instead, the addition of Samuel Iling-Junior could prove to be more enticing for the Emilians.

But as the source explains, the addition of a youngster would only cover a part of the cost, as Sassuolo are reportedly holding out for 25 million euros in addition to bonuses.

Moreover, Guidi suggests that the arrival of Berardi could prompt a tactical shakeup at Juventus. Max Allegri would be able to switch from a 3-5-2 formation to 3-4-3, with Mimmo on the right wing and Federico Chiesa on the opposite flank.

Juve FC say

Although we’re talking about two undoubtedly talented youngsters, Iling-Junior has been faring better than Soulé recently.

The 19-year-old English starlet carved himself a squad role last season, albeit as a backup for Filip Kostic at the left wingback role. On the other hand, the Argentine has been somewhat lost in the shuffle.

So if we must lose one of the two, Soulé would arguably be the less painful blow.