Juventus could sacrifice their winger in order to sign Sassuolo striker in January

Following Federico Chiesa’s injury, the transfer picture at Juventus has become even more complicated, as the club lost its best natural winger for the remainder of the campaign.

However, it appears that the main talk is still revolving around the potential arrival of a new striker.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have identified Gianluca Scamacca as the right man to bolster the attack.

The Sassuolo striker is in fine form at the moment. Last Sunday, he scored a personal brace against Empoli during his second half cameo.

But in order to land the young Italian in January, the Old Lady needs to raise funds. Thus, a sacrificial lamb should be offered to the transfer market gods in the form of a young Swedish man.

The pink newspaper claims that the sale of Dejan Kulusevski would pave the way for Scamacca’s arrival.

The former Atalanta man has no shortage of suitors, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal keeping tabs on the situation.

With Chiesa out with an injury and Kulusevski sold, this would surely leave Max Allegri short of options on the wings. But perhaps a new formation would be built around the attacking unit.

But then again, the whole operation sounds a bit too complicated to be materialized during the January transfer market.

Perhaps a summer moves for both players would be more plausible.