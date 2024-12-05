Juventus might decide to send Samuel Mbangula packing as they look to raise funds for what could be a busy January in Turin.

The Bruxelles native had early-career stints at the youth academies of Club Brugge and Anderlecht before joining the Bianconeri’s ranks in 2020.

After an impressive pre-season, Thiago Motta decided to add the 20-year-old to the first team, granting him a permanent promotion from the Juventus Next Gen. The Belgian responded by scoring the very first goal of the manager’s reign in Turin, breaking the deadlock against Como with a superb run and strike.

But following a sensational start to the season, Mbangula’s aura has recently faded, as he’s been struggling to make an impact amidst the lack of playing time. The youngster primarily plays as a left winger, but Kenan Yildiz is currently the ultimate first choice in this role, while Tim Weah represents a viable alternative.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus could identify Mbangula as a potential sacrificial lamb in January.

The Bianconeri must sign a new defender to make up for the season-ending injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal which left Motta with a depleted backline.

Hence, the young Belgian could be perceived as one of the few first-team players that Juventus can actually afford to offload since he’s been reduced to a mere benchwarmer in recent months.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper reveals that the player has attracted interest from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. Therefore, in the face of a suitable offer, Juventus are likely to sell the Belgium U21 starlet.

In recent weeks, Nicolo Fagioli has been proposed as another player who could leave Continassa to raise funds for newcomers. So it remains to be seen, how Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. will proceed, but their decision could heavily hinge on the offers they receive.