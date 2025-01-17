Juventus has made it clear that they want to keep Andrea Cambiaso in their squad until the end of the season. The Azzurri star has proven to be a valuable asset for the team, and the Bianconeri are not looking to weaken their squad this month. They have instead been focused on reinforcing their ranks as they aim to improve their performance in the second half of the season. However, the news of Manchester City’s interest in Cambiaso has come as a surprise to Juventus, and now they must contend with the possibility of losing one of their key players.

City’s interest in Cambiaso is not just a fleeting rumour; it is a serious pursuit. The Premier League champions are pushing hard to bring the young defender to the Etihad before the transfer window closes. At present, City has reportedly offered €60 million for Cambiaso, a fee that Juventus is not willing to accept. The Bianconeri have made it clear that they will not entertain any offers below €80 million, as they believe this reflects Cambiaso’s value to the team and the difficulty of losing him mid-season. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juventus has asked City to meet this asking price.

The fee that Juventus is demanding might seem high, but it is indicative of Cambiaso’s importance to their squad. The club has made it clear that they will not be selling the defender lightly, and they want to ensure that if he does leave, they receive a substantial amount in return. While Manchester City has the financial means to meet the €80 million asking price, they may view this figure as too expensive, especially considering Cambiaso’s relatively limited experience at the highest level. If City is unwilling to meet the asking price, they may consider waiting until the summer to make another attempt to secure the player.

Despite the interest from City, Juventus remains determined to keep Cambiaso in their squad for the remainder of the season. However, the Bianconeri may be willing to negotiate a deal that secures a substantial transfer fee while also ensuring they have a preference for Cambiaso’s future destination. Other clubs are reportedly monitoring the defender, and Juventus would prefer to avoid selling him to a rival unless the price is right.