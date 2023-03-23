Juventus could seek for a favour from Olympique Marseille to sign Milik

Juventus signed Arkadiusz Milik on loan from Olympique Marseille in the summer with an option to make the move permanent if he impresses them.

The Poland international has been on their radar since he played for Napoli and Max Allegri was delighted to eventually land his man.

The attacker has met expectations so far and everyone knows Juve will add him to their squad permanently.

However, the clause to make the move permanent has an expiry date and Juve could struggle to meet it.

A report on Calciomercato says both clubs agreed that the black and whites would trigger the clause by the 30th of April.

As things stand, Juve may not have the money to achieve that and the report claims the Bianconeri will ask OM for an extension.

Every party in the transaction wants the deal to happen and it is believed the Ligue 1 side will agree to Juventus’ request.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been one of our key players this season and the attacker continues to deliver some very fine performances.

Keeping him is an easy decision and we hope his contributions do not drop when his deal becomes permanent.

Completing the transfer means we do not need to sign a new striker at the end of this season.