Juventus could sell 11 players this summer

Juventus could make up to 11 sales this summer to revitalise the team this summer, with departures expected in defence, midfielder and attack.

Tuttosport report that the Bianconeri are already thinking about potential sales as they wait for Serie A to resume in Italy, with a number of players no longer considered indispensable to the Juve project.

In defence, there could be at least 5 siginificant changes with Mattia Perin almost certain to be redeemed by Genoa, where he;s currently on loan.

One of Daniele Rugani or Cristian Romero could make way at centre-back while Mattia De Sciglio is still wanted by Barcelona and Luca Pellegrini could go back out on loan once again to get more experience.

In the midfield, Adrien Rabiot and Miralem Pjanic are candidates to leave while Juve could re-sign Rolando Mandragora before selling him on at a profit. Marko Pjaca is almost certain to go after failing to make it into the starting XI and spending the last two seasons on loan.

Finally, in attack Gonzalo Higuain has been linked with a return to River Plate while Stephy Mavididi has impressed at Dijon and has been linked with Montpellier in Ligue 1.