Juventus are determined to buy Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, even if it requires another summer exodus.

The Bianconeri have clearly identified the 24-year-old as their dream signing to bolster the middle of the park, but luring him to Turin won’t be easy.

The Magpies splashed £59 million to sign the Italian from Milan in the summer of 2023, and aside from a few appearances at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, they had to wait for an entire year to have the player at Eddie Howe’s disposal, as a playing ban for illegal betting wrecked his first campaign at St. James Park.

This season, Tonali has established himself as a true pillar for Newcastle in the middle of the park, forming a solid trio with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Getty Images

Nevertheless, Juventus are keen to find a way to add him to their ranks, especially with Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz failing to deliver the goods in the middle of the park.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Cristiano Giuntoli and company are devising a plan to raise sufficient funds to launch an onslaught for Tonali who would command a transfer fee in the region of €65-70 million.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Serie A giants are relying on their participation in the summer’s FIFA Club World Cup to boost their finances. However, this might not be enough on its own, so the club is still expected to sell several players to fund this deal, along with other possible operations.

The source thus names five players who could be sacrificed. The most obvious name could be Dusan Vlahovic whose contract will expire in 2026.

Moreover, Andrea Cambiaso is being linked with Man City and Liverpool, so his sale could yield significant figures. Douglas Luiz is also linked with a return to the Premier League after an underwhelming first season in Turin.

Finally, the source identifies the young Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona as two players who are considered dispensable.