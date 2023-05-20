In recent days, several reports have confirmed that Alex Sandro has already triggered an automatic contract renewal after featuring in more than half of the Juventus matches across all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old joined the club in 2015, cementing himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe during his first years in Turin.

But despite his regressing form, a contractual stipulation will allow him to stay at the club and collect 6 million euros for another season. However, his future could still lie away from Continassa, as a new report suggests.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could still part ways with Sandro despite the imminent renewal.

The source believes that Juventus would consider any offers for the Brazilian defender in the upcoming summer transfer market.

This season, the former Porto man has made 36 appearances in all competitions, contributing with a couple of assists.

Juve FC say

While Juventus would certainly entertain any decent offers for their aging fullback, the main hurdle remains the player’s willingness to depart and embark on a new adventure.

At this point, Sandro is unlikely to receive an offer that matches his current Juventus salary. So whether we like it or not, his chances of leaving Turin remain slim despite what the report suggests, unless the player takes the initiative and decides to challenge himself elsewhere while accepting a wage cut.