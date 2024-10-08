Douglas Luiz is already being labelled the latest midfield flop in Juventus’ history, and the club is eager to change that narrative soon.

He arrived as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, and Juventus was confident that he would fit well into Thiago Motta’s system.

However, Luiz has struggled since his move to the Allianz Stadium and has not performed effectively during his appearances.

The Bianconeri are determined to get the best out of him, but things are not going as planned, leading the club to consider selling him.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus is willing to offload Luiz as early as the January transfer window.

The Old Lady acknowledges that the midfielder may not be suited to thrive under Motta, and they are keen to find a replacement as soon as possible.

Selling him in January would provide them with the opportunity to sign another midfielder to take his place.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, Luiz is struggling on our books, but it might be a smart idea to sell him as soon as we can because he may never be suited to our system.

We also need to avoid keeping him in Turin for too long because we might then struggle to sell him, just as is the case with Arthur Melo now.