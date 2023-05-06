Juventus could sell youngster amidst interest from Aston Villa

Juventus has enjoyed the talents of Samuel Iling-Junior for much of this season after he broke into their first team and the English man is considered one player to keep an eye on.

Having signed a new Bianconeri deal, he was promoted permanently to the first team, but he hasn’t been playing as often as he wants.

Juve has several senior wingers in their squad and it is not easy for him to get game time and has now attracted the attention of Aston Villa, according to Il Bianconero.

The Premier League side believes he is a talent that can be useful to them and would look to add him to their squad in the summer.

The report adds that they might pull off the transfer because Juventus is equally keen to allow him to leave if a club offers the right fee.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior represents our future, but because he is not Italian, there is always that risk he could leave.

The Englishman could favour a move back home and if Villa’s interest is genuine, we could do a deal with them to offload him.

It is much better to sell him for a good fee if he would not get the game time he needs with us.