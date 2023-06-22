Juventus could send defender out on loan with Fiorentina interested

Andrea Cambiaso, who joined Juventus from Genoa last season, was immediately loaned out to Bologna. He had a successful loan spell there, leading to speculation that he could become Juventus’ new left-back in the upcoming season if Alex Sandro departs.

However, it appears that Juventus coach Max Allegri is not yet ready to give Cambiaso a chance in Turin. According to a report on Calciomercato, the defender could be sent out on loan again.

The report suggests that Fiorentina is currently the frontrunner to secure Cambiaso on a temporary basis. However, Juventus is also open to the possibility of a permanent transfer that could command a fee of up to 10 million euros.

If Juventus decides to allow Cambiaso to leave, other clubs may enter the race for his signature. However, at present, Fiorentina is the only team linked with a potential move for the player.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso had a good campaign at Bologna, but playing for Juventus is different and he does not seem to be good enough for our team yet.

He probably needs another loan spell to show us he is ready and we expect the defender to understand the club’s decision if we decide to send him out again.

But that would mean we will need a new left-back to support Sandro or replace him should we decide to offload the Brazilian also.