Report: Juventus and PSG could exchange two wantaway players

With only few weeks separating us from the opening of the summer transfer market, Juventus are beginning to lay plans for next season.

Singing a new midfielder is a priority for the management. Hence, news reports are linking the Bianconeri with a host of different names.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, Juventus are interested in the services of Leandro Paredes and could offer Paris Saint Germain a player in return.

The man in question is Moise kean, who had enjoyed a decent loan stint in the French capital last season. The Italian made his return to Turin last season on a two-year loan deal from Everton with an obligation to buy.

However, the young striker failed to impress this term, and Juventus are looking to free themselves from their contractual obligation towards the Toffees.

Therefore, a return to the Parc Des Princes could prove to be the solution for the Old Lady’s conundrum, while also securing the services of the Argentine midfielder in one stroke.

Paredes joined PSG in January 2019, but never truly cemented himself as a pillar with the Ligue 1 champions. His current contract with the French side expires in 2023.

Moreover, the 27=year-old has some Serie A experience under his belt, as he initially made a name for himself during his time at Empoli and Roma between 2015 and 2017.