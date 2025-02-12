Teun Koopmeiners has been receiving backing from Juventus as he faces challenges adapting to life at the club following his summer transfer.

The Dutch international arrived in Turin with a strong reputation, having been one of the standout performers in Serie A for Atalanta last season. His impressive form led to interest from several top clubs across Europe, but Koopmeiners made it clear that his preference was to join Juventus, and the club ultimately won the race for his signature after agreeing terms with Atalanta.

However, despite the optimism surrounding his arrival, Koopmeiners has yet to live up to the high expectations that accompanied his move. His performances have been inconsistent, and he has struggled to make the impact many had hoped for. As a result, there are growing concerns within the Juventus camp about his form and suitability to the team.

Koopmeiners now faces the possibility of being sidelined, with Juventus potentially exploring other options in the summer. His future at the club is uncertain, with some reports suggesting that he could be sold if his form does not improve.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus could look to offload the midfielder at the end of the season, with the Premier League appearing to be his most likely destination. Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential suitors, as they have shown interest in him in the past.

For Juventus, the decision to sell will ultimately depend on whether Koopmeiners can find his best form in the remaining months of the season. If he continues to struggle, the club will have no choice but to consider a move for him in the summer, as no player is immune from being sold if they fail to meet expectations.

Ultimately, Koopmeiners has a critical period ahead to prove his worth at Juventus. If he can start to replicate the performances that made him such a sought-after talent in Serie A, he could still have a future in Turin. However, if his struggles persist, Juventus may look to part ways and bring in a more suitable replacement for the midfield.