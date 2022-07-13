Despite only making his arrival to Turin this morning, Andrea Cambiaso could be set to leave Juventus on a temporary basis.

The young left-back will join the Bianconeri following his impressive campaign at Genoa, while Radu Dragusin is heading in the opposite direction.

Yet, the 22-year-old could be included in another player exchange, this time between the Old Lady and Bologna.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juventus could use Cambiaso as an exchange pawn to land Marko Arnautovic.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new striker who can take some of the burden off the shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic, and have identified the Austrian as the ideal profile for the role.

At the time, the 33-year-old is eager to join a top club at this relatively late stage of his playing career, and would jump at the opportunity to sign for Juventus.

Nonetheless, the Emilians don’t intend to let their hitman leave so early after only joining the club last summer. He is currently tied to a contract until 2024.

However, the addition of Cambiaso (although on loan) could tempt the Rossoblu to conduct the transfer, and grant Arnautovic safe passage to Turin.

The Austria international has represented a host of clubs throughout the course of his career, including Inter, Werder Bremer and West Ham United.