Juventus will have the opportunity to register a new club record by earning another clean sheet against Bologna, even if it would come with a bittersweet taste.

After three underwhelming campaigns under Max Allegri, a large section of Bianconeri supporters were calling out for a major change. The management responded by sacking the Livorno native (albeit for conductory reasons following his infamous Coppa Italia final outburst), replacing him with Thiago Motta.

Young, progressive and with an impressive track record, the Italian Brazilian was largely perceived as the ideal man for the role, especially after his historic achievements at Bologna last season.

However, the 42-year-old has yet to deliver fluid football. The squad has been ravaged by a massive injury crisis, while most of the new signings have yet to showcase their worth.

Nevertheless, Juventus have at least been solid at the back, already registering 10 clean sheets from their 14 Serie A outings.

So according to IlBianconero, the Turin-based giants will have the opportunity to set a new club record if they manage to prevent Bologna from scoring in Saturday’s encounter at the Allianz Stadium.

This would be the first time in their history that Juventus collect 11 clean sheets in their first 15 Serie A contests. Overall, only Milan were able to record 12 shutouts from 15 matches, setting a long-standing league record since 1971/72.

Moreover, Juventus could be on the right path to set a new season record for clean sheets. The number to beat currently stands at 22.

That being said, Bianconeri fans would be quick to note that despite Motta’s solid defensive record, the team currently sits sixth in the Serie A standings, six points adrift from league leaders Napoli.

Therefore, most fans happily trade some of those clean sheets in return for goals, as the team has been struggling to find the back of the net, especially in their most recent outings. The Old Lady settled for three draws in a row against Milan, Aston Villa and Lecce, scoring a single goal in the process.