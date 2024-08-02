Juventus wants to add a new winger to their squad, and in the last few weeks, they have been speaking with Karim Adeyemi’s entourage.

The German wants the move, and Juve eventually found an agreement on personal terms with the Borussia Dortmund man.

However, BVB does not want him to leave the club and has set a high asking price for his signature.

Juve is now struggling to meet it, and reports suggest that they might abandon a move for him.

The Bianconeri remain interested, but it now seems unlikely that he will leave BVB unless for a huge fee, and Juve is not prepared to splash the cash.

Galeno is another target of theirs, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he is also not cheap and could cost more than 30 million euros, which is beyond Juve’s budget.

They are now set to settle for Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez, who is valued at 30 million euros, and Juve can sign him for a smaller fee.

Juve FC Says

We need to add a new winger to our squad, and Gonzalez is not a poor choice, even though he is not at the top of our list now.

Adding him to the group meets our demands and ensures we go into the new campaign with a solid team.