Juventus has recently found an unexpected transfer ally in AC Milan, and they may be set to add another player from their Serie A rivals in the upcoming transfer window. In the summer, Juventus secured Pierre Kalulu on loan from Milan, with an option to make the move permanent, and the defender has proven to be one of the standout players at the Allianz Stadium in recent months. Given the success of that deal, Juventus may now look to strengthen their defence even further by targeting another Milan player.

With two key defenders sidelined due to long-term injuries, Juventus is keen to bring in reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season. The Bianconeri are aware that they cannot afford to enter the latter stages of the campaign without sufficient depth in defence, especially as they continue to chase top honours in Serie A and European competitions. They have a number of defensive targets in mind, and the latest name to emerge on their radar is Fikayo Tomori, Milan’s English centre-back.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Juventus sees signing Tomori as a smart move to bolster their defensive options. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a solid spell in Serie A since his move from Chelsea, with his pace, composure on the ball, and strong aerial presence making him a valuable asset to Milan’s backline. Juventus believes he could be a good fit for their squad and would provide competition for their existing defensive options.

While it remains to be seen whether negotiations will proceed, the Bianconeri are expected to initiate talks with AC Milan in the coming weeks if they decide to pursue Tomori. Juventus did not anticipate the impressive impact Kalulu would have had at the club, so they hope Tomori could provide a similar influence. If they manage to bring him in, it would be another clever addition to their team, further strengthening their defensive ranks as they aim to compete for silverware in the second half of the season.