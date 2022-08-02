Paredes
Juventus could sign another midfielder alongside Paredes

August 2, 2022 - 10:30 pm

While Max Allegri was hoping to launch the new campaign with a full squad at his disposal, injuries are already causing the manager headaches two weeks prior to the first official kickoff.

Juventus have recently returned from the United States with a host of injuries, including two significant ones in the middle of the park. Weston McKennie will be out for weeks, while Paul Pogba is facing a longer period on the sidelines.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, Juventus could now attempt to sign another midfielder alongside their primary target Leandro Paredes.

The Bianconeri have identified the PSG wantaway as the ideal candidate for the Regista role, and are reportedly working on an agreement with the reigning French champions.

Nonetheless, the recent absentees could also force the club to add yet another player to the fold, especially if Adrien Rabiot leaves this summer. The source believes that the Old Lady’s dream signing remains Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Juve FC say

Realistically speaking, it’s difficult to imagine Juventus splashing the cash for both Paredes and Milinkovic-Savic in one transfer session. Moreover, let’s not forget that Federico Cherubini still has other departments to bolster, particularly upfront.

Additionally, Juventus already possess a crop of talented young midfielders in Nicolò Rovella, Fagioli and Fabio Miretti. So instead of sending them on loan or relegating them to the bench, the club should entrust them with more playing time while making important savings on the financial scale.

2 Comments

    Reply martinn August 2, 2022 at 10:57 pm

    again sms or they are not serious

      Reply JP August 2, 2022 at 11:06 pm

      Lotito will never sell to Juve. It is merely a fantasy to believe otherwise

