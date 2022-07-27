Juventus could be forced to add another midfielder to their squad in this transfer window after Paul Pogba suffered a knee injury.

The Frenchman is the centre-piece of the Bianconeri plans for this campaign and that is why they worked hard to add him to their squad.

His return has brought more hope and enthusiasm around the club, so they are devastated that he could be on the sidelines for a month.

Thankfully, the transfer window is still open and they can find a solution to the problem in it.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium in this window, and a new name has been added to the list.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri could sign Saul Niguez to replace him temporarily.

The Spanish midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Chelsea, where he flopped.

He might not get playing chances back at Atletico Madrid and the report says he could join Juve on loan.

Juve FC Says

We need to find a replacement for Pogba, but Saul doesn’t seem like the right fit.

The Spaniard didn’t do well on loan at Chelsea last season and there is no guarantee that things would be different this time around.

We need to sign a midfielder who can guarantee us top performances and Leandro Paredes could do that.