Juventus could sign Barcelona man on loan in January with a buy option included

Juventus was interested in a move for Memphis Depay when he played for Lyon.

After it became clear that he would leave the French club last summer for free, the Bianconeri wanted to sign him.

However, he moved to Barcelona, which was being managed by his fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

His time at the Spanish club hasn’t been as good as we all expected it to be and a new report claims the Catalans now want to offload him.

Tuttomercatoweb says he is an option for Juventus and the Bianconeri could be offered the chance to sign him on loan for the second half of this campaign.

They could also get the chance to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Juve FC Says

The current Juve squad already has too many underperforming players.

What we need now is a player who can come in and make an instant impact.

As an attacker, Depay cannot guarantee us goals if he is struggling in La Liga.

The Serie A clubs have stronger defences and he would likely not do better than our current options.

He is a talented boy, but his current struggles suggest he isn’t good enough for a big club, having previously struggled at Manchester United.