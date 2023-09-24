Following a dull summer transfer campaign, Timothy Weah ended up being the lone signing who arrived to bolster the Juventus senior squad this season.

But towards the end of the session, the Bianconeri revived their interest in their longtime target Domenico Berardi. However, the transfer never materialized, with Sassuolo managing to hold on tight to their iconic star.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old reminded Juventus officials why exactly they were so keen on adding him to Max Allegri’s ranks, scoring an exquisite goal in what proved to be a chaotic evening at the Mapei Stadium. The Neroverdi emerged victorious 4-2 thanks to a series of comical errors at the back from the visitors.

But according to ilBianconero, Juventus will try to lure in Berardi once again in January.

As the source tells it, Sassuolo isn’t a club that tends to sell its jewels in the middle of the season. However, they might make an exception for the legendary winger, perhaps as a sign of gratitude for his unparalleled services.

Nevertheless, two conditions must be met, as the source explains. First, the Neroverdi must be in a rather safe position in the Serie A standings. They surely won’t deprive themselves of their biggest star if they find themselves in a difficult spot at the halfway point of the season.

As for the other condition, Juventus must splash at least 23 million euros to sign the player on a permanent basis.

The source claims that the Bianconeri have already prepared a draft agreement for the winger who would earn 3 million euros per season in Turin.