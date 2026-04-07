Juventus have been linked with a summer move for Darwin Nunez as he prepares to leave Al Hilal and return to European football at the end of the season. The Uruguayan forward only recently moved to the Saudi Pro League, but his situation has quickly changed, prompting speculation about a potential departure.

Nunez has reportedly lost his place in the team to Karim Benzema, which has raised doubts about his long-term future at the club. Despite this, he continues to be regarded as one of the most talented forwards in the game, and his availability has attracted interest from several European sides. Juventus are among the clubs keen to strengthen their attacking options, particularly as they look to improve their squad ahead of next season.

Juventus Eye Attacking Reinforcement

After spending a season in Saudi Arabia, Nunez appears ready to make a return to Europe, a development that could benefit Juventus in their pursuit of a proven striker. The Bianconeri are seeking a reliable goal scorer who can make an immediate impact, and they believe Nunez fits that profile. He is viewed as a potential replacement for Jonathan David, whose performances have not met expectations.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have now emerged as one of the clubs attempting to persuade Nunez to return to European football. Their interest highlights their intent to address weaknesses within the squad and compete more effectively at the highest level.

Financial Considerations and Next Steps

While the move could appeal to the player, financial considerations remain a significant factor. Nunez currently earns a substantial salary in Saudi Arabia, meaning Juventus would need to offer a competitive package to secure his signature, even if it falls short of his current earnings.

Any potential transfer will also depend on the approval of Luciano Spalletti, who is expected to play a key role in shaping the club’s recruitment strategy. If he supports the move, Juventus are likely to make a serious attempt to bring Nunez back to Europe in the coming months.