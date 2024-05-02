Juventus wanted to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for much of last season as it seemed clear he would leave Lazio.

The midfielder was one of the best players in his role in Europe while playing for Lazio.

After helping them qualify for the Champions League last season, he was expected to leave the Rome club.

Juventus aimed to add him to their squad and reportedly worked on a deal to make that happen.

However, he surprisingly became one of the top European stars to embrace the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia by joining Al Hilal.

The midfielder’s move shocked most European football fans because he was one of the best players on the continent.

He has spent the last ten months in the Middle East but could return to Europe at the end of this term.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is still interested in signing him, and the Bianconeri could add him to their squad on loan when this campaign finishes.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest European midfielders and the Serbian has enough experience in Italian football to do well in Serie A.

His move to Turin on loan will save us money while we land a top professional.