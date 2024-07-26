Juventus has received a boost in their bid to sign Galeno from FC Porto, as the attacker remains on their shopping list.

Galeno is one of several attackers Juve has tracked as they look for a new winger to add to their squad.

The Brazilian has been a terrific player for Porto on and off the pitch and continues to deliver top performances in Europe and domestically.

Juve has him high on their shopping list, and the Bianconeri are hopeful he will eventually join them.

However, his release clause is worth 60 million euros, which could be a problem for them.

The men in black and white have now received a boost if they do not want to pay that clause.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims FC Porto is prepared to cash in on the Brazilian winger and will accept a bid of around 30 million euros plus bonuses.

This should make it easier for Juve to approach for his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they are tempted to do so.

Juve FC Says

Galeno has been one of the standout wingers in Europe, and at 30 million euros, he could be a bargain signing for us.