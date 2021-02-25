Juventus could sign former target after clause emerges

Juventus came close to signing Luis Suarez this summer, and could well return for his signature at the end of the season.

The Uruguayan striker agreed terms to join the club, before travelling to Italy to apply for citizenship, only for uproar to follow, with the player supposedly given the answers to the questions which were to be asked as reported by the Guardian.

Suarez ended up joining Atletico instead, and has fired his side to the top of the table with 16 goals for his new club, showing his former club up with his form.

Barcelona supposedly told the 34 year-old that he was too old to maintain his role as the main man in attack and allowed him to leave the club, only for their former player to outshine them.

Marca have now revealed that Suarez included a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave on a free transfer come the end of the season.

The Old Lady are believed to have been on the lookout for a new striker in the January window, and are expected to return to the search come the end of the season, and Suarez’s form this season will certainly not have put them off such a move.

Would Suarez be a big hit in Turin? Could he and Ronaldo become a formidable partnership in attack?

Patrick