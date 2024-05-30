Juventus could pay less for Albert Gudmundsson than Genoa expects to make from his departure.

The attacker is on the radar of almost every top Serie A club, and Juve is keen to ensure he joins them.

Genoa has been selling some of its best talents, so they have money and are willing to wait for a good fee from Gudmundsson’s departure.

The Iceland international was one of the standout attackers in Serie A this season, and he is also wanted by Premier League clubs.

However, Juve could get a potential boost in their bid to lower his asking price, as a report on Tuttojuve reveals he faces a trial in Iceland over sexual misconduct.

If he is punished and it affects his playing commitments, Genoa might be forced to lower their asking price, giving Juve a chance to sign him more easily.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, and he clearly has the potential to do well for us.

However, he will be 27 next month, and we do not have to pay a huge fee to make him a member of our squad.