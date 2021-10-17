Juventus could sign Morata permanently and sell him immediately

Juventus might sign Alvaro Morata permanently this summer just to cash in on him.

The striker is currently on loan at the Allianz Stadium after joining the Bianconeri again in the summer.

Juve has spent 20million euros in loan fees to keep him at the club in the last two seasons.

They could sign him permanently for 35m euros at the end of this season, but they now have the option of signing someone like Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is much younger and he could offer Juventus many years of active football.

Morata’s long-term stay at Juve is now in doubt, but Juventus can use him to make some money.

The Bianconeri know Tottenham wants to sign him and Calciomercato says they could now make his transfer permanent and sell him to the English club immediately.

Juve will make a small profit from that transaction because they can sign him for 35m euros and sell him for around 50m euros.

This would be a smart business deal, but it remains unclear if he is Spurs’ number one target because they have also been linked with a move for Vlahovic.

If the English club moves for the Serbian, then Juve will likely sign Morata for keeps.