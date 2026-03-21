Leonardo Spinazzola is almost certain to leave Napoli at the end of the current season, with Juventus eager to secure his signature on a free transfer.

The defender has been one of the standout performers in Napoli’s first team, yet his contract is nearing its expiry, and no agreement has been reached over an extension. Napoli remain keen to retain their key players, and Spinazzola is firmly among those they would prefer to keep. However, Juventus are working to persuade him to reject Napoli’s proposal and make the move to Turin instead.

Contract Situation

Recent developments suggest that Juventus may hold the advantage in negotiations. A report from Tuttojuve indicates that Napoli have offered Spinazzola a one-year contract, while Juventus have proposed a two-year deal. This difference is significant, as the longer contract aligns more closely with the player’s preferences and provides greater security.

Such terms could prove decisive, particularly for a player considering his long-term future. Juventus are aware of this and appear to be leveraging their offer to strengthen their position in the race for his signature.

Potential Return to Turin

Juventus view Spinazzola as an experienced and high-quality addition who could enhance their squad in the upcoming transfer window. His familiarity with the club, having previously represented the Old Lady, could further encourage a return.

From the player’s perspective, a move back to Turin may offer both stability and a chance to continue competing at a high level. The prospect of a more favourable contract, combined with a familiar environment, makes Juventus an appealing option.

This situation has provided Juventus with a significant boost as they aim to finalise a deal. While Napoli remains hopeful of retaining him, the balance currently appears to be shifting towards the Bianconeri as they push to secure Spinazzola’s services for the 2026 to 2027 season.