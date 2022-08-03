It wouldn’t be a summer transfer session without an entire saga dedicated to Alvaro Morata’s future.

After two years in Turin, the striker’s loan stint from Atletico Madrid expired and Juventus didn’t exercise their right to buy his outrights. The Bianconeri had already spent 20 million euros on loan fees, and splashing another 35 million had been deemed excessive.

Nonetheless, the two clubs continued their dialogue regarding the Spaniard’s future, with all parties hoping to reach a happy ending. Yet, it appears that the situation is getting increasingly complicated.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus may soon give up on their attempts to bring Morata back to the club.

Instead, the management would invest its time working on more likely transfer dealings as the start of the season looms ever closer.

After recreating himself as an outside forward following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, the 29-year-old produced some improved displays while showing his willingness to dedicate himself to the Old Lady’s cause.

But unfortunately for Morata, he could be stuck with Diego Simeone for the time being. Nevertheless, hope won’t be totally lost until the market closes its door, unless Juventus satisfy their needs by adding another striker to the fold.