Juventus is set to complete a swap deal with Aston Villa. Douglas Luiz will move to Turin, while Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea, and 20 million euros will head to Aston Villa.

This deal is already at an advanced stage, but it might not be the only agreement Juve will strike with an English club involving the exchange of players.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri and Manchester United could also reach a swap agreement involving Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa seems to be out of the plans at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve’s new manager is not very keen on working with him.

The Bianconeri have an interest in Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, so they might pursue a move for either player this summer.

Because money remains an issue, Juve could struggle to pay the fee Manchester United would require, so they are considering a swap deal.

The report adds that the Old Lady is open to the idea of sending Chiesa to Manchester United in their bid to sign Greenwood or Sancho.

Juve FC Says

If Chiesa is not in Motta’s plans, we should seriously consider offloading him as soon as possible, and a swap deal for either of these players would be good.