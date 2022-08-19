Juventus could start with a front-two against Sampdoria

Moise Kean has struggled to make an impact at Juventus on his return to the club on loan from Everton last season.

The striker has not played this season after missing the first league game of the campaign through suspension.

He is still a player Juve will offload if the right opportunity emerges, but for now the Bianconeri are looking to use him effectively.

A report on Calciomercato claims Max Allegri could field him as one part of a front-two with Dusan Vlahovic against Sampdoria on Monday.

The Bianconeri manager is not very convinced about Kean, but he is also not decided on his formation for the game yet.

He could start it with a front three of Filip Kostic, Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado, after the injury to Angel di Maria.

In this case, Kean will come off the bench, but Allegri could opt to field both strikers in a 4-4-2 formation.

Juve FC Says

Kean did badly in the last campaign, but he is still young and probably deserves more chances to prove his worth.

We groomed the Everton loanee, and he remains one of our own.

If we are a little patient with him, he could hit top form and become an important asset to us.