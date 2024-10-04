Jakub Kiwior has reemerged as a target for Juventus following Gleison Bremer’s injury this week.

The Brazilian’s season is already over, which is a major blow for the Old Lady, who now need to find a replacement.

Juventus has had a strong defensive start to the season, largely thanks to Bremer’s excellent performances. However, they will now have to manage without him and actively seek alternatives.

Kiwior is one of the players they’ve been monitoring since last season, and several reports suggested they were interested in signing him during the last transfer window.

Although he stayed at Arsenal, the Bianconeri are now set to intensify their pursuit of him, with a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, via their Instagram page, revealing that the Gunners’ defender is a key option for Juventus.

Kiwior knows Serie A very well and he has also worked with Thiago Motta before as they were employees of Spezia before he moved to England.

Motta would be open to working with him, and he would not struggle to adapt to Juventus’ system.

However, Arsenal might make it hard for us to sign him in January, and they have money, so they do not need to sell.