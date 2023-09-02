Juventus had been actively seeking to offload certain players on the deadline day but were unable to finalise any deals, leaving them with some players they had anticipated selling.

With the transfer window now closed in the major European leagues, teams are now focused on the season ahead. However, there’s a notable exception: the Saudi Arabian transfer window, which remains open and could potentially impact Juventus this season.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus could face the possibility of losing some players to Saudi Arabia, with Paul Pogba and Filip Kostic mentioned as potential candidates for such a move.

While Juventus is intent on retaining Paul Pogba, they had been actively seeking to sell Kostic and may now be more willing to consider offers for the Serbian winger.

Juve FC Says

We need to focus on our season now after the close of the European window, but that does not mean we should not prepare for an assault from the Saudis.

If we get an offer for Kostic, we probably should consider it, but we must not be willing to negotiate the sale of any of our key players in the next few days.